Louisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Looking for a special evening with a delicious, organic meal that will also give back to the community? Well look no further than the Ray Family Farms sponsored “Snout to Tail Dinner & Auction” event!



Ray Family Farms is a North Carolina sustainable farm venture providing safe, delicious and affordable food to families in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill. Their dedication to organic farming and energy conservation practices has designated them as one of President Obama’s “Champions of Change”, an honor given to those making great strides in their local community.



The “Snout to Tail Dinner & Auction” event supports the Franklin County 4H Endowment Fund and the Dirt 4H Club expenses. 4H is an organization aimed at instilling leadership, citizenship and life skills in the lives of young people across America. The local Franklin County chapters assist in providing higher education opportunities and sponsored trips to their 4H members.



The “Snout to Tail Dinner & Auction” will be held at the Pilot Lions Club in Zebulon, NC on Thursday April 4, 2013 at 6PM. Tickets to the event are $30 per person and are available on the Ray Family Farms website. The dinner will be prepared by Chef Terri Hutter from Interfaith Food Shuttle with free-range pork donated from Ray Family Farms and organic vegetables donated from Vollmer Farms. The meal will be family-style with 4H members helping to serve the food.



The auction will begin after dinner at 7:30PM. Items already donated for bid include a 55” flat screen TV, a pig picking for 50 people, a brand new riding lawn mower and two new dental patient exams to a local Franklin county dental office. All proceeds from the auction support the Franklin County 4H Endowment Fund and Dirt 4H Club expenses.



If you would like to attend the “Snout to Tail Dinner & Auction”, please call Chad Ray at 919-422-1365 or visit the Ray Family Farms website to purchase tickets.



About Ray Family Farms

A husband and wife team, Chad and Jodi Ray began Ray Family Farms over 25 years ago. Their farm has grown in size and popularity with the North Carolina locals, becoming a prime source for beef, pork and additional meats. Ray Family Farms has been nationally recognized for their contributions to organic farming and energy conservation practices, continuing to make great environmental strides in their community. Contact Ray Family Farms to visit their farm or for more information at 919-422-1365 or on their website.