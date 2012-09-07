North Carolina Manufacturers Waiting for Job Growth Ideas from the Democratic Convention

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- The manufacturing community and other businesses throughout the Old North State have been hurt significantly over the last several years from the weak economy, slow job growth, and do nothing congress, says the American Machine Shops Network at http://MFGpartners.net The company said manufacturers throughout North Carolina and across the country are looking for solutions, not more rhetoric from politicians fighting among each other. “The only way for the United States to regain its economic strength is to help small businesses grow, which in return puts more people back to work,” said MFGpartners.net.



Recently AMSN introduced its latest manufacturers of fabricated, molded and machined products serving customers nationwide. According to a company spokesman Eric Simmons, businesses regularly submit RFQs to MFGpartners.net members using its push button easy bidding system that delivers quotes to customers quickly and easily for all kinds of custom manufacturing services at http://MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



Simmons said the American Machine Shops Network is currently accepting member applications from qualified U.S. Machine shops, foundries, metal fabricators, mold makers, tool & die shops as well as other specialty manufacturers at http://MFGpartners.net/advertise “As politicians continue to blame one another for the country's economic troubles, it's small business owners, entrepreneurs, and other forward thinkers that will lead the nation back to prosperity,” said Simmons. He continued, “AMSN welcomes manufacturers and others all over North Carolina to buy and sell made-to-order products on its marketplace, just like others have in or around Charlotte, Raleigh, Asheville, Greensboro, Durham, Wilmington, High Point, Cary, Winston-Salem and Fayetteville.”



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net