Romney Tops Obama; McCrory Tops Dalton in North Carolina Poll-Gravis Marketing

Winter Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- A poll conducted by non-partisan research firm Gravis Marketing shows Mitt Romney with a 8.7 percent lead over President Barack Obama in the state of North Carolina. The same poll finds North Carolina Republican Pat McCrory with a double-digit lead over Democrat Walter Dalton in the state’s governor’s race.



The presidential poll shows 49.9 percent of poll-takers likely to vote for Republican candidate Romney, while 41.2 percent of poll-takers are likely to vote for incumbent President Obama. Undecided respondents, or those expressing a preference for another candidate in the presidential race, make up 8.8 percent of those participating in the poll.



The governor’s poll shows Republican candidate McCrory with a 16.3 percent lead over Democratic candidate Dalton. The poll finds 49.6 percent of poll-takers likely to vote for McCrory, while 33.3 percent of poll-takers are likely to vote for Dalton. Undecided respondents, or those expressing a preference for another candidate in the governor’s race, make up 17.1 percent of those participating in the poll.



The poll, conducted October 6 - October 8, surveyed 1,325 likely North Carolina voters. Poll-takers identifying as Democrat made up 41.8 percent of the polling group, Republican-identifying poll-takers made up 31.8 percent of the polling group, and 26.3 percent of poll-takers indicated no party affiliation or affiliation with another party.



The Gravis Marketing poll carries a margin of error of 2.9 percent.



For more information, contact Doug Kaplan by phone at 407-242-1870 or by email at doug@gravismarketing.com.