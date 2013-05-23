North Carolina Simulcast Network Attending Global Critical Messaging Convention

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Microspace Communications, a North Carolina based simulcast network provider, is excited to announce that it will be at this year's Global Critical Messaging Convention. The convention will be held in Washington D.C. and comes just days after storms ravaged the Midwest United States where critical messaging played a key role in saving lives.



In a crisis situation, having a reliable and efficient communications system for emergency responders and hospital personnel is often a matter of life and death. Critical messaging networks utilize a proven point to multi-point protocol via simulcast technology to reinforce reliability.



The convention will be held at the Hamilton Crowne Plaza in Washington D.C. from May 29th through the 31st.



About Microspace Communications

Microspace has been serving the needs of the wireless and critical messaging industries for the past 25 years, dedicated to offering a suite of reliable, cost-effective, open systems simulcast network solutions that can be tailored to meet the needs of the carrier. Microspace supports all analog and advance control formats including IP multicast, along with a variety of internet and hosted solutions.



