North Carolina Soul-Rockers Holy Ghost Tent Revival Seek Funding via Kickstarter to Release Third Full-Length Album Right State of Mind

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Holy Ghost Tent Revival has been heralded since 2007 for delivering a fast-paced, horn-driven rock and roll experience - crashing, oohing, wailing, and perhaps even shredding. Thanks to tastefully gritty guitars, bombastic drums and plunky bass -- not to mention the sweet vocal harmonies and fanfaric brass of trumpet and trombone -- HGTR delivers catchy, danceable numbers that will leave you humming and grinning time and time again.



And it all comes straight from the heads and hearts of its talented young performers: six handsome gents from North Carolina who write dynamic, authentic songs and spend a whole lot of time traveling in a van together.



Heralded as “a soul-rock horn band that recalls '60s and '70s classic-rock influences such as The Band and The Flying Burrito Brothers, contemporary indie-rock acts like Dr. Dog, and New Orleans brass-band jazz," by NPR, Holy Ghost Tent Revival has been playing about one hundred fifty shows each year -- on both coasts and in many places in between – since 2009.



And that has been an incredible journey. What with the thousands of miles crossed, the changing of faces in the line-up throughout the years, and the complete metamorphosis of their music from ragtime to the horn driven rock and roll experience it has become -- and this new album reflects that.



Recorded in Philadelphia by the illustrious Bill Moriarty (Dr. Dog, Man Man) in just under three weeks, Holy Ghost Tent Reivval emerged from studio depths with a new record, Right State of Mind, to be released on September 16, 2014. But only with a little help from their friends.



It takes a lot of work and a lot of money to produce a worthwhile project on your own, and that's why they’re counting on their loyal supporters to help them get there. If you've ever found yourself singing along to their songs while you're cruising cross-country; if you've ever come out to a show, looked into their eyes, and felt a sense of love returned, please take a moment and donate to a worthwhile cause. The power of music is a great one. The power of a community of music-lovers coming together to bring a dream to reality is greater still.



Help this record see the light of day.



This project will ONLY be funded if at least $22,000 is pledged by Wed, Jun 18 2014 8:44 PM



Kickstarter Page: http://www.bitly.com/rightstate Band Website: http://www.holyghosttentrevival.com



Contact: Stephanie Edwards, Spacecar Management 980-621-7928, s@spacecarmanagement.com