North Carolina Used Bookstore Offering Limited Time Cash Increase for Select Electronics

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Have you recently upgraded your iPad or Kindle? Looking to pocket some extra cash for the holidays? North Carolina used bookstore, Edward McKay Used Books & More, is offering a 10% cash increase for select electronics!



Edward McKay is more than a used bookstore, offering used CD’s & DVD’s, video games and electronics to its patrons.



Through January 15, Edward McKay will be offering 10% more cash for select electronics. Those interested in selling their gently used tablets, MP3 players, and more should visit their nearest Edward McKay location for details.



Edward McKay has four North Carolina locations, with stores in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Each of their stores is open 7 days a week, including their buy counter.



To learn more about all Edward McKay Used Books & More locations, please visit http://www.edmckay.com/locations.



To learn more about Edward McKay, please visit http://www.edmckay.com.



About Edward McKay Used Books & More

Edward McKay Used Books & More is a used bookstore in North Carolina. They buy, sell and trade used books, music, video games, electronics, and more at each of their four locations. To learn more about Edward McKay, please visit http://www.edmckay.com.