North Carolina Users Can Now Print Personalized Checks Easily With EzCheckPersonal Software

Need to cut cost during recession? Never order the expensive personalized checks again! EzCheckPersonal is the stand-alone PC check writer designed for family users from halfpricesoft.com. With the new edition, users can print unlimited checks with logo in house. And the best of all, North Carolina users can get this check writer software and the blank computer check paper for free through the new online special offers.



In response to customers’ requests, the latest release is updates with several new features:



- New check layout screen allows users to add logo, change font and add new field easily

- New data backup and restore feature helps users run check software with peace of mind.

- Updated data import function which makes it easy to use ezCheckPersonal with Quicken, QuickBooks and other financial software.



"We intentionally engineered this software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and IT experts," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "You don't even need to have much knowledge of computers. We believe family financial software should be simple - stupid simple - so that users can figure out how to use this software once they install it.”



With ezCheckPersonal, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with logo and signature on blank stock with just a few clicks.



New users can download and try check printing software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp with no cost and no obligation. The main features include:



- So easy to use customers can begin printing checks within minutes of installation

- Intuitive graphical interface leads users step by step through check writing and printing

- Supports unlimited number of bank accounts

- Print custom checks on blank computer checks using standard laser printer

- Print logo image on checks

- Print signature image on checks

- Edit check layout and create customized personal checks

- Easy import and export of data

- Print blank personal checks for writing checks at the store

- Support multiple check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)

- Never run out of checks — more checks are as close as the nearest business supply store or order online at halfpricesoft.com



Priced at $29 (Free through TrialPay offers), ezcheckPersonal is easy-to-use and affordable for any one. It is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too. No internet connection is needed when running this software.



http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com is the developer and distributor of ezCheckpersonal software. Halfpricesoft.com also has a complete lineup of affordable and easy-to-use tax and financial software titles for small businesses, including w2 software, 1099 software, payroll software, check writing software and TimeSheet software.