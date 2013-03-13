North Carolina Whitewater Rafting Company Provides Great Outdoor Fun

Marshall, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Blue Heron Whitewater Rafting Company, located in Marshall NC, provides great outdoor fun for the entire family. By investing in many fleets of boats and rafts, Blue Heron maximizes the fun as much as possible. Paired with great equipment and an excellent, knowledgeable staff, you can trust that your whitewater rafting trip will be exciting, fun, and unlike any other outdoor adventure.



One of the major benefits of rafting with Blue Heron Whitewater is that each member of their team is an experienced rafter and whitewater enthusiast. You can trust that each guide knows the French Broad River, its surrounding history and all necessary safety protocols. Blue Heron Whitewater is a North Carolina Whitewater Rafting small business that has excellent goals and prides themselves on providing superior experiences for all guests of all ages.



The French Broad River is an exciting and beautiful river, especially well suited for Whitewater Rafting in NC. Being a free flowing river, the French Broad River has constantly changing water levels. Blue Heron Whitewater has invested in dozens of fleets of boats that offer an enjoyable trip through a variety of water levels. Each trip includes rafting down the French Broad River with a guide, with options to go in a duck or even a self guided raft. If you are looking for some great whitewater rafting in NC, visit Blue Heron Whitewater Rafting.



About Blue Heron Whitewater

Whitewater is co-owned by three partners who have been guiding on the French Broad River in North Carolina for 20 years. Though we all have experience on other rivers and with other occupations, this North Carolina Whitewater Rafting Company calls The French Broad River our home river, and our passion is sharing the beauty and history of the French Broad River with other folks.



Media Contact



Beth Jackson

info@blueheronwhitewater.com

Marshall, NC

http://blueheronwhitewater.com/