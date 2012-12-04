Insider Loan Secrets Other Mortgage Lenders Don't Want the Public to Know Revealed by Raleigh, North Carolina Mortgage Consultant

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Secrets finally revealed at a brand new website by Raleigh, North Carolina based Mortgage Expert



http://www.kevinmartini.com



If you're planning to buy your next home, your first home, that dream home, a condo, vacation home, investment property or looking to refinance in North Carolina or the surrounding areas, you will find that this site is a complete resource full of insider secrets that will allow you to choose the loan program best suited to your financial needs.



This site is loaded with FREE REPORTS, an informative home buying guide, mortgage calculators consumers can use to run various loan scenarios and home buying resources you can use to save time and money before and after you purchase your home.



Here is just a small sample of the secrets revealed on this site...



- Important Terms You Must Know BEFORE Obtaining A Mortgage



- Little Known Secrets That Will Show You How To Improve Your Credit Score



- The Top Mortgage Questions Borrowers Must Ask Before Applying For A Mortgage



- Tested and Proven Strategies For Building A Better Credit Record Faster and Easier



- How To Own A Home With Low Interest Rates And A Low Down Payment, Regardless Of Your Credit



- How To Finally Stop Renting And Own A Home Of Your Own



- 12 Secrets To Lowering Your Homeowners Insurance Cost Your Agent Doesn't Want You To Know



- 7 Things You Should NOT Do When Applying For A Home Loan



Information is provided to consumers from Raleigh, North Carolina - based mortgage expert Kevin Martini that allows them to learn the insider secrets that can save them thousands of dollars over the life of their loan and make informed decisions about their mortgage financing options.



Kevin Martini is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.



Call 919.865.2473 for a Free No-Obligation Consultation or visit http://www.kevinmartini.com