North Florida Martial Arts Announces St. Augustine Summer Camps

St. Augustine, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- North Florida Martial Arts announced today that it will host eight summer camps this year for youths in St. Augustine, FL. The first camp begins on June 10 and the final summer camp ends on August 9. Registration is now open for the St. Augustine summer camps which run from 8 am to Noon each day. For more information call the school at 904-823-3464 or visit the school's website St. Augustine Summer Camp.