North Grant Park Features Affordable Home Ownership for Credit Challenged Families

Antigonish, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- According to statistics released recently, manufactured and modular home sales make up approximately 7-8% of the total housing market. The Buildings Systems Council further reports that during the last 15 years, these type homes have increased in sales by almost 50%, faster than any other segment of the housing industry. This trend, according to Trevor McKay is certainly holding true in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.



Says McKay, "Many people have been dreaming about jumping off the rent-payment rat race, but thought their circumstances condemned them to paying someone else’s mortgage forever. They're learning that doesn't have to be the case. Everyone knows the economy has been rough for everyone, but these days, even if you’ve got a troubled credit history there are ways to get a mortgage, yes, even if you’ve had to file a bankruptcy or don’t have the down payment in the bank. Our park is able to help people in situations like that. But, to be honest, we're choosy."



McKay goes on to explain what he means, saying, "What people love about our Antigonish homes is you have to meet the parks screening criteria and be approved to move in. We’re only interested in quiet, mature, responsible residents who respect and get along with their neighbors and enjoy living in a clean, quiet well managed community. You also have to have a fairly clean balance sheet. We can do a lot to help you realize the joy of new home ownership. But, if your credit card company has you on speed dial, your utilities are in your uncle's name, and you’re hiding from every business owner in town, there’s not much we can do to help you out. However, if you're up to date with your bills and trying to start over, mini homes for sale Antigonish may be the way you can obtain home ownership."



Mobile homes of today are not the manufactured homes of old, says McKay. "Our brand new homes come fully set up on a spacious lot complete with a beautiful front deck for those summer BBQ’s, a ductless heat pump for ice cold air conditioning in the summer and ultra efficient heat in the winter. They also feature a gourmet chef’s kitchen complete with sink tip-out trays, lighting over the sink, pantry cabinets, lazy susans, crown mouldings and even an ice-maker supply line for the fridge."



About North Grant Park

North Grant Park is a 66 lot mini home park located in the university town of Antigonish, Nova Scotia. It is owned and operated by Treben Developments Ltd, developers and operators of multi-unit residential properties since 1991. Treben Developments has teamed up with Supreme homes to bring the highest quality and most affordable new mini homes available to the Antigonish marketplace. Model homes are now available for viewing and purchase on site at North Grant Park.