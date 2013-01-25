North Hills Italian Restaurant to Offer Exclusive Valentine's Day Menu

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Looking for the perfect table for two on Valentine’s Day? Mia Francesca Trattoria, an authentic Italian restaurant in North Hills, is excited to offer Raleigh residents a one of a kind Valentine’s menu that is sure to please. As an added romantic bonus, guests with select reservation times will receive complimentary wine and appetizers with their meal!



Mia Francesca is an authentic Italian fine dining restaurant located in the heart of North Hills, Raleigh. Originally a Chicago-based eatery, Mia Francesca is the first hearty Tuscan Italian restaurant to arrive in the South. With its casual-contemporary setting, warm and friendly staff, and affordable menu, Mia Francesca is quickly becoming the go-to restaurant for authentic Italian cuisine.



Valentine’s Day is one of the most romantic holidays of the year and Mia Francesca wants to offer sweethearts a night to remember. In conjunction with their normal menu, epicurean and executive chef Zach Vangaasbeek has prepared an exclusive Valentine’s Day menu. His custom menu entails three different entrée options, all made with farm fresh ingredients, and a mouth-watering chocolate molten lava cake for dessert.



“I’m excited to share my Valentine’s Day menu with our guests,” said Chef Zach Vangaasbeek. “It’s a special menu that deserves to be shared with couples celebrating their love for one another.”



In addition to the Valentine’s Day menu, Mia Francesca is offering a “Sweetheart of a Deal” to select diners. Those who make reservations for before 4:30PM or after 9:30PM will receive a complimentary bottle of wine or sparkling wine and an appetizer.



“Mia Francesca’s is the perfect place to spend Valentine’s Day in Raleigh,” said Justin Harkey, General Manager of Mia Francesca. “I hope guests will enjoy Chef Zach’s romantic menu and take advantage of our early and late dinner specials.”



Fall in love all over again at Mia Francesca this Valentine’s Day. Book your reservation today by calling 919-278-1525 or visiting their website at http://MiaFrancescaRaleigh.com/Reservations



About Mia Francesca Trattoria

Earlier this year, the Chicago-based eatery has become a destination for authentic Northern Italian rustic cooking. Nestled next to the luxurious Raleigh Renaissance Hotel, Mia Francesca’s two-story establishment in North Hills offers an extensive European and American wine list, and warm and friendly service in a casually contemporary setting. For more information about Mia Francesca, visit their website at http://MiaFrancescaRaleigh.com