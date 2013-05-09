North Hollywood Toyota Announce Launch of Drive Forever Program

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- North Hollywood Toyota, Los Angeles’ premier Toyota dealership, is pleased to unveil a new program offering customers unbeatable protection and value on the purchase of vehicles. The Drive Forever warranty program, launched at the end of April, allows customers of North Hollywood Toyota to take advantage of complimentary powertrain coverage, for the duration of the time they own a vehicle.



In order to be eligible for this extraordinary new warranty program, customers must purchase a vehicle that qualifies for Drive Forever. All qualifying vehicles are clearly labeled on the lot of North Hollywood Toyota. The powertrain warranty offered by the Drive Forever program is backed by EFG companies, which is one of the most reputable companies in the industry.



“The Los Angeles car sales market is the most competitive in the world,” said Chris Darby, General Sales Manager of North Hollywood Toyota. “We really pride ourselves at being able to stand out from the pack. The Drive Forever program gives us one more way to add value to our customers and set ourselves apart from the rest.”



In order to take advantage of the warranty program, customers of North Hollywood Toyota simply have to purchase a qualifying vehicle, and no additional charge is required to enjoy the benefits of Drive Forever. The warranty is extensive and covers all internally lubricated parts within the engine and transmission, with the exclusion of the seals and gaskets. Currently, Drive Forever is being offered at North Hollywood Toyota to all our customers on qualifying vehicles



Eligible vehicles for sale by the Los Angeles Toyota dealer are no more than ten years old and have under 100,000 miles on the odometer at the time of purchase.



“This is a huge advantage for people who want peace of mind for long-term vehicle ownership,” said Darby. “By buying a Drive Forever covered vehicle, a customer knows that their engine or transmission will be working properly or will be repaired for as long as they own their car.”



About North Hollywood Toyota

North Hollywood Toyota is the one of the leading Toyota dealers in Southern California. They offer a dedication to service that is unparalleled among other dealerships. The experienced team is unique from other dealers in Los Angeles because they aim to help customers find the right car or truck for any need and budget. North Hollywood Toyota is conveniently located off the 101, making it accessible to customers from anywhere in the Valley. For more detail please visit, http://www.northhollywoodtoyota.com/.