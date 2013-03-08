North Hollywood Toyota Announces New Spokesperson

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Scion, leading new and used Los Angeles Toyota dealer, has recently selected an official spokesperson, Veronica, for their 2013 Los Angeles Toyota commercial ad campaigns. The “Veronica” campaign marks a direction change for the Los Angeles car dealers. North Hollywood Toyota customers can expect to see Veronica in multimedia ads throughout the year.



Veronica is set to be a change of pace from the traditional loud and aggressive spokesperson, which normally defines auto dealership commercial campaigns in the Southern California market. After a successful soft launch in December of 2012, North Hollywood Toyota has enjoyed widespread positive customer feedback from what they view as fun and friendly commercials.



“Veronica reflects the newer and dynamic Los Angeles Toyota shoppers, multilingual, sophisticated, community conscious, smart, value conscious, integrity, fun, lighthearted,” said Noel Graham, Internet Director.



The new face of North Hollywood Toyota will welcome customers to their popular website, NorthHollywoodToyota.com, and to their store location in North Hollywood. In addition, customers can expect to lightly see Veronica in print, radio, TV, social media, and YouTube.



"Veronica is to North Hollywood Toyota what Kaley Cuoco is to Toyota's ‘Wish Granted’ campaign. We are very excited and lucky to have Veronica as our Kaley. She will represent North Hollywood Toyota well,” Graham, continued.



The “Veronica” campaign is slated to run throughout 2013 and possibly beyond.



North Hollywood Toyota – Scion offers a wide selection of new and used Toyota cars, trucks, SUVs, hybrids and EV’s. As a leading Toyota dealership serving the greater LA area, North Hollywood Toyota offers superior customer service, financing offers, specials, and well-trained, professional service experts. They are proud of their new “Veronica” campaign and they look forward to better reaching out to their valued customers both online and at their award-winning North Hollywood location.



