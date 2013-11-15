North Hollywood Toyota Announces Toyota Among Most American-Made Vehicles

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- North Hollywood Toyota, leading new and used Los Angeles Toyota dealer, has announced the latest findings showing numerous Toyota models making the list of most “American-made” vehicles for 2014. The Toyota Camry, Corolla and Tundra, in particular, are made with more parts produced in the U.S. and Canada than any other vehicle in their segments. This comes as good news to conscientious car buyers around the greater Los Angeles area and beyond, seeking high quality vehicles predominantly made with domestic parts.



The list appears in a recent article from Wall St. Cheat Street, entitled “10 Most American-Made Vehicles for 2014,” which cited information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The NHTSA based its findings on the percentage of parts, as reported by manufactures, obtained from North American sources. The information is designed to be a helpful guide to better inform consumers.



According to the article, The 2014 Toyota Camry, America’s number one midsize sedan, receives 75 percent of its components from America or Canada. In addition, the final assembly of the popular vehicle occurs within the United States, which includes an American engine.



The 2014 Toyota Tundra has found itself topping the list of trucks primarily made with North American parts. It too, like the Camry, is assembled with three-quarters of its components rooted in the U.S. or Canada. This places the Tundra far ahead of competing truck models coming from domestic brands Ford and Chevy.



North Hollywood Toyota is proud of Toyota’s commitment to quality North American-made parts. They recommend interested parties visit their award-winning Toyota dealership in North Hollywood or peruse their website today for more information on their massive inventory of new and certified pre-owned Toyota models, special offers, financing and more.



About North Hollywood Toyota

Founded in 1967, North Hollywood Toyota is dedicated to supplying their valued customers with best-in-class customer service and high quality products. They are one of the largest new and used car dealerships in the San Fernando Valley, proudly serving the surrounding communities of Burbank, Studio City, Universal City and people throughout the city of Los Angeles. In addition to a large selection of vehicles, they offer service, parts, financing and more. They offer discounts and special services to people in the military, college grads, first time buyers and more. For more information, visit http://www.northhollywoodtoyota.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Google+.