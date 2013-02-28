North Hollywood Toyota Applauds J.D. Power and Associates Toyota Vehicle Dependability Study

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Scion, leading new and used Los Angeles Toyota dealer, applauds the latest study coming out of this year’s J.D. Power and Associates Vehicle Dependability Study in which Toyota outperformed the competition. The study is an industry standard and highly coveted rundown of which vehicles are to be considered most dependable based upon multiple criteria. Toyota’s dominance this year comes as good news to people in and around the Los Angeles area who are seeking some of the most dependable and affordable cars on the market.



The 2013 J.D. Power and Associates Vehicle Dependability Study gave seven Toyota, Lexus, and Scion models segment awards, more than any other automaker. For the second year in a row, Lexus ranked highest in vehicle dependency. Lexus enjoyed another honor in this study when it was revealed that the Lexus RX qualified as the first SUV to lead the industry with the least amount of overall reported problems. In addition, Toyota ranked the highest non-premium nameplate and tied for third place the second year in a row.



North Hollywood Toyota – Scion offers a large selection of new and used Toyota cars, SUVs, trucks, hybrids and EV’s. In addition to being a premier Toyota dealership, they are also a one-stop, full service location with an award winning staff of well-trained, professional service experts. They are well sought after for their excellent customer service, financing offers, specials and more. North Hollywood Toyota is proud of the recent finding in the 2013 J.D. Power and Associates Vehicle Dependability Study, and they look forward to helping customers searching for dependable new and used cars for sale in Los Angeles acquire the quality Toyota they desire.



About North Hollywood Toyota

