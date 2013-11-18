North Hollywood Toyota Features the Most Reliable Vehicles According to Consumer Reports

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- North Hollywood, CA – According to the latest Consumer Reports’ annual auto reliability rankings Lexus and Toyota vehicles are among the highest rated vehicles for reliability. North Hollywood Toyota, one of the leading Toyota dealerships in the San Fernando Valley is proud to offer clients an exceptional selection of these reliable and trusted vehicles.



“Toyota has historically and consistently been one of the top ten most reliable car makers,” said Chris Ashworth, Vice President and General Manager of North Hollywood Toyota. “Our dealership has sold Toyota vehicles for decades so we can speak first-hand to the reliability of these cars in real-world conditions. Our clients are consistently happy with their Toyota vehicles and often keep them in the family for a long time.”



The survey, conducted by the Consumer Reports National Research Center is believed to be the largest of its kind. Reliability findings are based on CR subscribers' experiences with 1.1 million vehicles. Consumer Reports uses the survey data to compile reliability histories on vehicles and predict how well new cars that are currently on sale will hold up. Of the almost 100 models, 90 percent were average or better and almost a third of them received top marks. Ten of those highest scorers were Toyotas.



Among the most reliable hybrid models were the Toyota Prius, and Toyota Prius C. Other Toyota models that also stood above the rest when it came to reliability included the popular Camry sedan and the RAV4 SUV.



To find shop for the latest and most reliable Toyota models, visit http://www.northhollywoodtoyota.com/.



About North Hollywood Toyota

At North Hollywood Toyota – Scion the mission is to make doing business at any other dealership unacceptable to customers who value quality products, professionalism and excellent service. This can only be done with "Good People" on the customer's side. As one of the largest New and Used car dealerships in the San Fernando Valley, clients will find all of their shopping needs addressed in one place. The company has been serving North Hollywood and the surrounding communities since 1967. In that time, it has learned to deliver exactly what customers want from a car dealer.