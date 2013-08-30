North Hollywood Toyota Pleased to Acknowledge Fortune Magazine Profile on Toyota

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- North Hollywood Toyota, one of the leading Toyota dealers in Southern California, is excited to announce that Toyota has received a flattering profile in a recent article from Fortune Magazine. The magazine article’s writer Alex Taylor III points out many of the competitive advantages that Toyota the automaker enjoys.



The Fortune article highlights what sets Toyota apart from its main competitors, General Motors and Ford. It points out that Toyota continues to outsell both of its rivals in spite of the fact that it has fewer dealers and isn’t as competitive in the very popular full-size truck market. Taylor goes on to add that unlike GM or Ford, Toyota rarely puts out a flop and seems to have an uncanny connection to what consumers want in their cars and trucks. Thanks to technological innovations like its gas-electric powertrain and its revolutionary hybrid Prius, Toyota and local Toyota dealers are ahead of the game and poised to enjoy further success in the foreseeable future.



North Hollywood Toyota is proud to be a Toyota dealership in Los Angeles, and it’s also proud of Toyota’s continued success in the United States and across the globe. According to a spokesperson for the Toyota dealership, “Our mission is to make doing business at any other dealership unacceptable to customers who value quality products, professionalism, and excellent service.” With an impressive new lineup for 2014, including the fan-favorite Camry SE Sport, there’s never been a better time to look into Toyota.



About North Hollywood Toyota

Since it was founded in 1967, NoHo Toyota has provided its customers in Los Angeles and Hollywood with the highest quality new and pre-owned Toyota vehicles. The company specializes in certified used cars and has some of the very best Los Angeles used cars on the road. From exclusive certifications and beneficial programs and specials to industry leading service and great deals on cheap used cars in Los Angeles, North Hollywood Toyota has a lot going for it as the pre-eminent Hollywood and Los Angeles Toyota dealer. For more detail please visit, http://www.northhollywoodtoyota.com/.