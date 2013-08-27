North Hollywood Toyota Proud to Announce the Arrival of the New Toyota Lineup

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- North Hollywood Toyota, one of the premier Hollywood and Los Angeles car dealerships, is pleased to report that Toyota has some exciting changes coming to its lineup in 2014. One of the biggest announcements to come out of Toyota recently is the comeback of the Camry SE Sport for 2014.



Fans of Toyota know how beloved the Camry SE Sport is, and they’ll be even happier to hear what the newest model is going to feature. As of this week, the Camry SE Sport will pack a 2.5-liter I4 engine with 178 horsepower and 170lb/ft. torque, plus a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition, the car has a zero to 60 time of just eight seconds, along with some fantastic standard features like a power driver’s seat, moonroof, and 18-inch smoked alloy wheels. All of this power and luxury comes at the unbelievable price of $25,900. Needless to say, NoHo Toyota is among the Toyota dealers in Southern California looking forward to seeing Toyota’s 2014 lineup on the lot.



As it waits for the new lineup, NoHo Toyota is still proud to offer a wide selection of quality used and new Toyota vehicles. In addition to vehicles, the Toyota dealer offers a range of other perks and services, including Toyota parts, servicing, an online credit check feature, and more. According to a spokesperson for the Toyota dealership, “North Hollywood Toyota is a full service, one-stop location, and we have all kinds of programs and specials to help buyers of all types get the best deal on a new or used Toyota.”



About North Hollywood Toyota

Since its establishment back in 1967, NoHo Toyota has served the greater Hollywood and Los Angeles area with the very best service in the business and a great selection of quality new and used Toyotas. The company’s certified used cars are some of the highest quality of any Los Angeles used cars on the road, and they’re backed by certifications and exclusive programs and specials. For industry leading service and quality cheap used cars in Los Angeles, North Hollywood Toyota is the go-to destination. For more detail please visit, http://www.northhollywoodtoyota.com/.