North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2013 -- California’s leading retailer of the Toyota Scion is excited to announce their re-launch of the Scion FR-S during the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. North Hollywood Toyota, the premier Toyota dealership in Southern California, is set to re-launch the incredibly popular car to coincide with the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, which features the car.



The Toyota Grand Prix takes place April 19-21, 2013, and consists of a weekend of concerts, expos, and a celebrity 10-lap race. The celebrity racers will be driving the Scion FR-S. Some of the stars that will participate in the race include Jenna Elman, Jesse Metcalfe, Adam Corolla and Wanda Sykes. The race has been a crowd favorite of the Grand Prix of Long Beach since 1991, and has raised over $2 million for Racing for Kids, a program that raises money for children’s hospitals. Modifications on the racecar that will be seen during the Grand Prix include 210 horsepower, a full roll cage, and an aftermarket suspension and exhaust system upgrade.



The Scion FR-S is one of the most popular and desired sports cars produced by Toyota.



At the same time some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities are taking laps around the track in the Scion FR-S, the vehicle will also be available for view, up-close, at North Hollywood Toyota Scion. Events to take place at the car dealership during the much-anticipated re-launch of the high performance vehicle will include demonstrations and information sessions that highlight the features and capabilities of the Scion FR-S. Additionally, visitors to the dealership will be able to complete no-obligation test drives, giving them a first-hand experience of what it feels like to drive a car designed for racing and high-performance.



As well as launching the sale of the car, North Hollywood Toyota Scion will also attend the Grand Prix weekend as spectators and will have an airplane pulling a banner at the event.



North Hollywood Toyota Scion is known as the best Los Angeles Toyota dealer because of its relaxed, stress-free buying process and fixed, up-front pricing.



