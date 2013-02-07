North Korea Leader Kim Jong-Un Seen Smoking in Hospital - Try an EverSmoke E-Cig Mr. Jong-Un

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un was photographed smoking a cigarette while visiting hospitals. Jong-un is reported having asked medical staff to ensure the new buildings are “thoroughly sterilized and dust-free.”



Jong-un can’t possibly believer lighting up a cigarette would keep his North Korean hospitals sterilized or dust-free. That’s why EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes wants to educate the leader on the benefits of smoking a smoke-free electronic cigarette.



EverSmoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, believes their mission is to educate the population on the harmful toxins found in cigarettes and to serve as a better alternative to getting the nicotine fix. EverSmoke offers an alternative smoking device that can reduce the smoking related diseases. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig, and the e-Cig contains none of the harmful chemicals found in a traditional cigarette.



EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience. All of EverSmoke’s Electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in six popular flavors and four nicotine strengths.



“If Jong-un is going to continue smoking cigarettes in hospitals, it really is in his best interest to try out an e-Cig and we’d be honored if he tried ours!” said a representative from EverSmoke.



About EverSmoke

EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



