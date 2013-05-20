Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Premiere internet marketing and SEO firm, Orange County SEO, has released a detailed social media analysis of the North Korea nuclear threat. In their analysis of the North Korea nuclear threat, Orange County SEO discovered that news oriented social media platforms have exploded with tweets, status updates, and discussions about the North Korea nuclear threat. Surprisingly, these communications have been overwhelmingly positive or neutral, at a 2:1 ratio, often making light of North Korea's nuclear threat and dismissing it with differing views differing views as rhetoric and propaganda.



In a meta- analysis across multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, and more, Orange County SEO has determined public responses to the North Korean nuclear threat are largely neutral or positive, choosing to dismiss North Korea's words as rhetoric and propaganda. While some communities warn against the danger of dismissing the threats, public sentiment was measured expressing 31% passion, 27% strength regarding positive and jovial messaging. As many news organizations largely held that citizens were concerned about North Korea's nuclear threat, Orange County SEO's meta- analysis of social media has revealed that individuals have largely expressed disbelief, joking in tweets such as that from @YaBoyJesus "North Korea, eat a Snickers. You get a little nuclear terroristic when you're hungry." Other tweets included similar sarcasm and jest such as @Sweet_Bombaclot "It's not as bad as the news is making it.. North Korea been threatening us forever.. They ain't bout that life"



Said Orange County SEO CEO, Tyler Collins , "North Korea is notoriously secretive and their media is largely a vehicle for propaganda. In a nation closed off from the internet and globalized society, it is no surprise that this messaging is largely from English speaking citizens of industrialized nations such as the US, Canada, and the UK. Our research indicates people are dismissing this as more propaganda from a nation whose news outlets claim to have found the remains of unicorns."



Orange County SEO's keyword analysis reveals that their messaging largely centers on the following keywords: North, Korea, nuclear, propaganda, OpNorthKorea, and spoof. With a 56% unique authorship, Orange County SEO asserts these joking internet messages are driven by individuals leading the discussion, shaping public reaction to North Korea's nuclear threats.



