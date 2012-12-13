North London Gardeners Offer Free Services

North London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- North London gardening company Greenfellas offers free service estimates starting today. Greenfellas specializes in landscaping, decking, turfing, and garden fencing in North London. For the whole month of December, the company is offering free estimates for prices for its landscaping and garden services for customers who live within the area.



Greenfellas is a company composed of a team of gardeners who have been in the gardening and landscaping industry for 15 years. Located in Cheshunt, it is one of the most trusted and most popular names for landscaping and garden fencing in North London. Though London is said to be frequented by rainfall all throughout December, the company is free to offer free consultation and estimates for all of their many services.



The gardeners at Greenfellas are not just skilled in landscaping and garden fencing. They are also the men to seek for paving and ground work, shrub and tree planting as well as removal, seeding and turfing, installation of artificial grass, decking and pergolas, and all sorts of landscape maintenance.



Greenfellas cover areas within North London. These areas include: From NW2 Cricklewood and NW3 Hampstead and Belsize Park to NW7 Mill Hill and NW11 Golders Green; From N1 Islington to N22 Wood Green; and from EN1 Enfield to EN5 Barnet. Interested parties can contact Greenfellas by its freephone number 0800 9557672, or by calling Dave through his mobile number 07707 143584.



About Greenfellas

Greenfellas Gardeners is located in 8 Green Close, Cheshunt, North London EN88TU. The company is composed of a dedicated team of professional and experienced landscape gardeners with a wide range of skills and services to offer such as landscaping, decking, fencing, removal and installations, and maintenance. With 15 years of experience and a worthy team, Greenfellas Gardeners is one of the few who offers a 10 year fencing installation guarantee for its services in garden fencing.



Customers and interested parties may call their phone numbers or visit their website at http://www.gardenersnorthlondon.co.uk



Contact:

Dave

Green Fellas

dave19london@yahoo.co.uk

North London, UK