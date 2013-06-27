North Royalton Chiropractor Reveals Quality Treatment for Spinal Woes

North Royalton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Back problems stemming from injuries, spinal disc complications etc are not uncommon. North Royalton Chiropractor Dr. Patrick McCluskey has been employing innovative medical therapies to treat patients in Cleveland with his Breakthrough Herniated Disc Treatment Protocol.



Spinal discs function like cushions between the backbones making space for nerves to exit the spinal columns easily. Injuring or gradually disintegrating the discs can lead to severe back aches, herniations and swelling. Herniations occuring at L4-L5 can have adverse effects on the large sciatic nerve, causing muscle weakness, tingling, and severe ache.



The USP of Dr. McCluskey’s treatment procedure lies in the fact that it does not resort to surgery as a solution to the problem. Most patients are recommended by doctors to undergo a spinal surgery to deal with problems in the area. But spinal surgeries are long and complex and need to be followed by great care in the post-operative stages. Dr. McCluskey’s methods relies on an alternative technique of relieving patients of spinal problems, known as spinal decompression.



A new technology, this decompression method is initiated by creates a sort of gap on the disc, which retracts the disc to its normal position and also makes possible the circulation of fresh blood supply in the area in order to quicken the healing process. The patients lie on their backs with a specialized belt tied around the waist. The machine focuses on the problem area, facilitating treatment through an advanced computer system. Spinal decompression treatments are non-invasive and the sessions are hardly painful. Studies have reported a high degree of success for non-surgical spinal decompression, for over 85% patients and there has been little to no complaints about side-effects.



North Royalton Chiropractor offers new patients an in-depth consultation, a neuromuscular examination and a therapeutic massage along with vital and detailed information about what the spinal decompression treatment method entails. Available at a reasonable cost, the treatment takes only a few weeks and most patients are able to renew their normal life soon after.



About Dr. McCluskey

In 2006, Dr. McCluskey began to expand and develop treatment protocols, using non-surgical spinal decompression as an integral component, to create his Breakthrough Herniated Disc Treatment Protocol in Cleveland. He was one of the first clinicians in the region to embark on such as project and his initiative has proven greatly successful.



