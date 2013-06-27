North Royalton Chiropractor Unveils Holistic Treatment for Aches and Pains

North Royalton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- In its 21st year, the North Royalton Chiropractor has much to be proud about. Led by Dr. Patrick McCluskey, the clinic has successfully treated over 12,500 patients suffering from a range of physical problems and painful symptoms. Since its early days, the clinic has become a place for all Cleveland residents to head to whenever they are in pain and need for relief.



Dr. McCluskey was deeply interested in chiropractic treatment even in his earliest years. Along with doctorate in chiropractic from the esteemed Palmer College of Chiropractic, Dr. McCluskey is also a certified chiropractic sports physician. His team of medical practitioners offers services for people suffering from a variety of painful syndromes. They also provide relief and recovery for patients who may have been injured in accidents or while playing sports.



Today, the clinic boasts of a qualified staff of two doctors, three massage therapists, and 12 assistants who are always ready to help patients regain control of their lives. Instead of resorting to invasive, surgical procedures, Dr. McCluskey’s team focuses on specialized treatments, rehabilitation programs and massage therapies that helps in the recovery of the injured areas of the body, repairing damaged parts. No medical case is too big or too small for the team at North Royal Chiropractor. The doctor focus on providing quality treatments – the clinic is equipped with a specialized rehab department and the massage therapists are state licensed/ BWC certified.



All patients, new and old, are treated with utmost care at the clinic. All new patients receive a detailed consultation session with the doctors and comprehensive preliminary examinations that help in the determination of their physical ailments. Therapeutic massages are often recommended to patients who find it beneficial as well as deeply relaxing. The clinic endeavors to provide swift and superior treatment at the most competitive prices to all its patients.



Over the years, the clinic has grown in popularity thanks to the glowing reports given by its many patients about the quality of its services. The medical team at work at the North Royal Chiropractor has only one mission – to provide all patients with maximum and long-lasting relief from their pain.



About Dr.McCluskey

With a growing team of specialized doctors, massage therapists and resourceful assistants, Dr. Patrick McCluskey’s clinic offers cutting-edge treatment solutions for a variety of physical ailments in the area of Cleveland.



Media Contact

Name: Dr. Patrick McCluskey

Contact Email: drmccluskey@sbcglobal.net

Phone: (440) 884-0083

Location: North Royalton, OH

Website: http://www.northroyaltonchiropractor.com/