North San Antonio Area Dentist - Dr. Jairo Chavez - Spring Branch Texas Dental Care - Achieves Invisalign Preferred Provider Status

Spring Branch, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Dr. Jairo Chavez, a cosmetic dentist in the North San Antonio area is proud to announce that he has been notified by Align Technology, the developer of the Invisalign System of invisible braces, that he has achieved The Invisalign Preferred Provider Status for 2013.



Dr. Chavez has been straightening his patients’ teeth using Invisalign invisible braces since 2004. “Since we acquired the practice back in October 2010, we have done wonderful cases, with excellent results, that have put us on the Invisalign website as a preferred provider”, said Dr. Chavez, “and we are the only Invisalign practice in the area that uses laser scan i-Tero to acquire records. These state of the art, digital impressions make them much more accurate for the patient.” That is good news for the patients of Dr. Chavez, since it means that they get their aligners much faster, often times in only a couple of weeks after their initial visit.



“Only the top 5 percent of clinicians who have maintained a high level of experience in using the Invisalign system are named as premier preferred provider,” said Dr. Jairo Chavez, Invisalign Dentist in Spring Branch, Texas.



"I am very honored to be awarded the Invisalign Preferred Provider Status. This status affords me the opportunity to successfully provide my patients with the smiles they have always wanted, while maintaining the rigorous standards that coincide with the Invisalign System," said Dr. Chavez.



Dr. Chavez reported, “We now offer a wide range of opportunities for our valued patients with easy payment plans to assure that everyone has the chance to get started on their invisible braces. Depending of the severity of the case, a patient can get started with their Invisalign invisible braces for a convenient low cost. That too, is good news to Dr. Jairo Chavez’ patients who know that a beautiful smile is the best first impression they can offer to people they meet. Unlike traditional braces with wires or metal brackets, the Invisalign system has barely noticeable, removable clear aligners that gradually move teeth into place. Patients can easily remove the Invisalign aligners for everyday activities like eating or brushing their teeth without suffering social embarrassment.



Dr. Chavez also noted that bright beautiful smiles by Invisalign are available for all ages including children, teens, and adults.



