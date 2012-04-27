North San Diego IT Consulting Firm Plants New Roots in Oceanside

Oceanside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- On Apr. 23, 2012, Syndeo Communications relocated to new offices in Oceanside, Calif.



Strategically located along the I-5 corridor, Syndeo Communications is well positioned to continue serving the needs of San Diego businesses as well as businesses located along this vital artery between San Diego County, Orange County and LA County.



“We are very excited about the move to our new offices in Oceanside,” said Andrew Hartman, President of Syndeo Communications. “Having easy access to Route 78 and Interstate 5 will help us reach our clients across Southern California.”.



Syndeo Communications’ new office is located at:



3760 Oceanic Way #501

Oceanside, CA 92056



Mailing address and phone numbers will remain the same.



About Syndeo Communications

Syndeo Communications delivers proactive maintenance services through our flat-rateSan Diego IT SupportService. Designed to reduce your costs, increase your profits and mitigate your business risks, we partner with you as your Virtual CIO and IT Department, allowing you to focus on running your business, not your technology.