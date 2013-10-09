North West University (NWU) South Africa Offers Postgraduate Studies at Potchefstroom Campus

Potchefstroom, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Whosoever does not wants to study in an embracing multiethnic culture of South Africa. North West University (NWU) South Africa is inviting the upcoming leaders of the world to complete their postgraduate studies in South Africa. The NWU is established in 2004 has more than 64,000 students are taking advantage of its full-time and distance learning education facility. North West University is an innovated with the collaboration of the Potchefstroom campus for Christian Higher Education and the Mafikeng campuses. These campuses are collaborating to form the largest student-hub of South Africa.



North West University has focused on the study of programs in Economic sciences, commerce, information technology, education, social science, languages and the humanities. It has various scholarship programs as well so that the completion of master’s degree in South Africa could be possible for the geniuses who are facing financial crisis. NWU has carved up the study programs in two parts: first one is named as the Faculty of Economic Sciences and Information Technology and other one is labeled as the Faculty of Humanities. Other than that it has various programs which are formed to provide extended bachelor studies in Science and Humanities. The university has focused on over the all development of the students. It has its own Cricket Academy, Cycling Academy, a rowing club registered with Rowing South Africa and body building facility which is grabbing popularity among the youngsters.



NWU comes up with the innovative idea which has labeled it as a brand name in the education world. It has adverted the details of its infrastructure and excellent management thoughts which have brought fame and the reason to differentiate South Africa and rest continents in its portfolio “Corporate Profile”. One can also view the details by visiting NWU logo, name and pay-off line. The students who have dreamt of having an experience to research in an abroad, NWU doctors degree South Africa has given vision to them no matters whatsoever is their subject utility. It has undergraduate programs as well. It has started various tutorial programs and providing accommodation for those students who has passed their higher secondary with low percentile.



NWU has boosted up a new religion of versatility and welcomes the students of any language, nationality or culture. So the North West University has become a name with its innovative global ideas, splendid infrastructure and extravagant tutorial programs.



About Potchefstroom Campus of the North-West University

At the Potchefstroom Campus of the NWU we strive toward becoming a research-driven campus, where excellence in teaching-learning and research are mutually reinforced. We have eight faculties, including Arts, Natural Sciences, Theology, Law, Economic and Management Sciences, Education Sciences, Engineering, and Health Sciences, and 23 innovative research entities, centers and platforms, which produce relevant and focused research of the highest quality.