Northampton Valley Country Club Named Top-5 Best Venue for Wedding

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Continuing to provide first-class service and a premier location for any dream wedding, Northampton Valley Country Club has been named the fourth best venue to host a wedding in 2013 by Philadelphia’s PHL17. In a vote by the public, Northampton Valley Country Club has received Top-5 honors for the third time in the last four years. Offering two beautiful wedding reception areas and catering services as well, everyone can celebrate their special day in style.



Northampton Valley Country Club can offer customized weddings that cater to the needs and wishes of all types of personalities. From the moment couples get engaged to the time the big day finally arrives, the wedding planners will communicate back and forth to make sure every desire and need is met. The venue will be decorated at the requests of the clients, the food will be provided with every dish that is chosen, and the entertainment will be arranged to provide for the ultimate wedding reception in Bucks County.



Couples that choose to host their wedding with Northampton Valley Country Club can select a theme and then the venue and driveway will be decorated according to that theme. Whether choosing a seasonal theme or a beach theme, the celebration will provide the guests and couples alike with a day they’ll never forget.



Everyone dreams of a picture-perfect wedding and the planners will make sure everything is taken care of to take the stress off of the lucky couple. To add to the allure of the venue, Northampton Valley Country Club’s ballrooms each feature an outdoor patio area that serves as a prime location for pictures or even the reception, and comes with a gazebo for the perfect background setting.



With special discounts and a stress-free planning process, there’s a reason Northampton Valley Country Club was named one of the top-five venues in the Philadelphia area to hold wedding ceremonies and receptions. To inquire on special deals or an available date to have a wedding reception at one of the most luxurious wedding venues in Bucks County, please call 215-809-2997 or visit their website for more information.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



To know more visit http://www.nvgc.com.