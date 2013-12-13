Northampton Valley Country Club Now Accepting Reservations for Wedding Ceremonies and Receptions for the New Year

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- As Northampton Valley Country Club closes out another successful year of memorable Wedding Ceremonies and Receptions, they are looking forward to the innovative concepts that will surely be seen in the New Year. Northampton Valley Country Club is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for wedding ceremonies and receptions for the 2014, ‘15, and ‘16. Forty percent of couples become engaged this holiday season, Northampton Valley Country Club is available to discuss wedding ceremony options for all of the newly engaged couples of Bucks County. Those interested in celebrating their wedding at Northampton Valley Country Club can call 215-352-3067 to speak with an event coordinator.



Northampton Valley Country Club offers many amenities that people find accommodating. Since the country club is located between I95 and the PA Turnpike, it is convenient for guests traveling from outside Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia area. Shuttle services can also be arraigned between the wedding venue and nearby hotels. The Catering Managers are available to assist with hotel & shuttle reservations, as well as coordination of all your outside vendors; providing newly engaged couples with a stress-free planning experience.



Northampton Valley Country Club also offers on-site wedding ceremonies which afford convenient planning and coordination for the bride & groom, and reduce travel stresses of the guests. There are no other venues with a more intimate wedding setting than Northampton Valley Country Club. With two stunning indoor and outdoor ceremony spaces, clients can host a completely private and picturesque wedding ceremony any time of the year. On the outdoor patios, couple’s will say their wedding vows surrounded by the natural beauty of the seasonally landscaped gardens and perfectly manicured golf course. While indoors, the ceremony decorations sparkle under the custom hand-cut chandeliers, and the floor to ceiling windows provide a view equally as elegant.



In addition to the ideal ceremony spaces found at Northampton Valley Country Club, the Ballrooms at this wedding facility are similarly breathtaking. Each Ballroom boasts its own private entrance, garden terrace, custom built-in bar, bridal suite and dining area with plenty of dancing room. Northampton Valley Country Club looks forward to the Wedding Ceremonies and Receptions to come in the New Year, bringing with them many glorious memories and experiences. Individuals are encouraged to begin planning their wedding early and reserving a venue before the schedule becomes filled.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



To know more, visit http://www.nvgc.com.