Northampton Valley Country Club Now Booking Wedding Receptions for Fall 2013

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With the fall wedding season approaching, there is no better time to look for a place to book a wedding in Bucks County. Northampton Valley Country Club is pleased to announce that they are now booking wedding receptions for the Fall. The leaves will soon be changing, painting the perfect background for that special day, and there’s no better place in the area to host a fall wedding in Bucks County. Possessing 127 acres of completely private, professionally manicured land, Northampton Valley Country Club offers the perfect setting for a colorful fall wedding. With two exclusive garden patios, and beautiful flower beds filled with vibrant seasonal flowers, Northampton Valley Country Club’s setting makes it easy for photographers to capture each moment with a unique and stunning backdrop. This will ensure the memories will last a lifetime.



The professional wedding planners will work with the bride and groom to provide the ultimate location to tie the knot. There are two separate ballrooms to available to host the wedding reception. The Crystal Ballroom is equipped with its own patio that provides the ideal location for pictures with family and friends. It can seat up to 300 people and has a polished dance floor for all eyes to be on the bride and groom for that special first dance. The Northampton Room features landscaped gardens and overlooks the beautiful golf course. This room has the capacity for 180 guests. Arrangements can be made for smaller gatherings in each ballroom.



The crispness in the fall air will make an outdoor ceremony absolutely perfect. Northampton Valley Country Club is one the of few Bucks County wedding venues that offers two private patios with multiple options for ceremony set up. This ensures that when the bride and groom say their vows, the setting with be nothing short of flawless. With professional wedding ceremony coordinators on site for both the ceremony rehearsal and actual ceremony on the wedding day, Northampton Valley Country Club provides the service and atmosphere to make every wedding go off without a hitch. Be sure to call Northampton Valley Country Club at 215-8092997 today to book the perfect fall wedding.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



To know more visit http://www.nvgc.com.