Northampton Valley Country Club Now Booking Wedding Receptions for Spring 2015 This May

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The professionals from Northampton Valley Country Club are eager to announce that they are now booking wedding receptions for spring 2015 this May. Newly engaged couples looking for well-known and secluded wedding reception locations in Bucks County, PA will be pleased with what Northampton Valley Country Club has to offer. In fact, they give couples the option to either have an indoor or outdoor wedding reception that will be sure to impress their family and guests.



Northampton Valley Country Club is a breathtaking venue that not only offers outdoor wedding receptions on their grounds, but they also have the room and space for indoor ceremonies and receptions in two different ballrooms. Depending upon the size of the wedding party, a couple has the option of either choosing the Crystal Ballroom or the Northampton Ballroom. The Crystal Ballroom is the larger of the two, and it can hold up to three hundred guests. No matter which ballroom the couple chooses, they will receive the same great customer service and attention to detail that will surely make their wedding a success.



Now is the time to get started planning that spring 2015 wedding. One of the things that the wedding planners from Northampton Valley Country Club suggest is allowing enough time to get everything planned. In fact, they suggest that couples have enough time to make sure that everything goes smoothly as there is a lot of planning involved with a wedding—especially if they have any special requests or a large wedding party. Northampton Valley Country Club is also an all-inclusive venue, so couples do not have to hire an outside caterer, florist, or entertainment unless they choose, as Northampton’s wedding planners can help to set it all up.



Whether a person needs Northampton to host their Bucks Country wedding ceremony or their next golf outing, the country club will not disappoint. To hear more about the country club or to get started with planning a spring 2015 wedding, get in touch with them today by calling 215-809-2997.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



For more info, visit http://www.nvgc.com.