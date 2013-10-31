Northampton Valley Country Club Now Have Ballrooms Available for Wedding Receptions This Fall and Winter

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Finding the right venue to host a wedding reception can be more complicated than the wedding itself. Sitting on a beautifully secluded 127 acres of land, Northampton Valley Country Club is pleased to announce they are renting out their ballrooms for wedding receptions this fall and winter. With great backdrops and easy access from major highways in Pennsylvania, the professional wedding planners will work with the lucky couple to make sure every reception is executed according to plan.



There are two separate ballrooms at Northampton Valley Country Club available for a premier wedding reception in Bucks County. Each ballroom has a private entrance for minimal disturbances and each has its own patio area for the guests to relax outdoors or take pictures with the magnificent background of fountains, flowers, and the firm fairways of the golf course.



The ballrooms are different sizes to comfortably accommodate the appropriate amount of guests. The Crystal Room has space for up to 300 people and is complete with a cocktail room and crystal chandeliers. For entertainment purposes, the room has a 900 square foot dance floor. The patio has its own gazebo to capture those pictures to last a lifetime and the outdoor gardens are seasonally landscaped to bring out the colors of the wedding.



A little smaller in size and cozier for the reception, the Northampton Room can accommodate up to 180 people and is equipped with vaulted ceilings and beautiful chandeliers. There is over 800 square feet of dance floor space and privacy to enjoy the reception in the company of family and friends.



If interested in an all-inclusive wedding package, Northampton Valley Country Club offers a five-hour premium open bar with a champagne toast, three course meal and cocktail hour to play host on an unforgettable night.



In addition to wedding receptions in Bucks County, Northampton Valley Country Club also offers their ballrooms for birthday parties, mitzvah celebrations, graduation parties, corporate golf outings, and any special event that is being celebrated in style. For more information on how to make reservations for that special event or pricing for either of the ballrooms, please call 215-809-2297 or visit their website today.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



To know more visit http://www.nvgc.com.