Northampton Valley Country Club Now Hosting Corporate Holiday Parties

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- With the holiday season approaching and many corporations planning the details of their holiday parties to allow the employees to celebrate the year and relax outside of the work environment, Northampton Valley Country Club is pleased to announce they will now be playing host to corporate parties this holiday season. Featuring a premier catering venue and gorgeous ballrooms with private patios, throwing a corporate party at Northampton Valley will be a memorable experience for all attendees.



Corporate parties will bring employees closer, build morale and show them they are appreciated. Utilizing the catering services and space of Northampton Valley Country Club, those who ultimately decide to have the professionals at Northampton Valley host their party will be in contact with a catering consultant. The consultant will go over every detail of the party, from decorations to table displays to entertainment to lighting, and of course a customized menu. Guests have the opportunity to tailor their parties menu to their specific interests, whether buffet style or a sit-down, three course meal. There is the opportunity for an open bar package, as well as cocktail hour with hors D’oeuvres as the attendees make their way in.



There are many different rooms and areas at Northampton Valley for the party, and arrangements can be made to reserve the room that fits a specific party’s needs. With smaller rooms for parties of 30 or less people, and large banquet ballrooms for parties of up to 350 people, there is a size that will fit the needs of any party. With the ability to completely customize the event, clients have the opportunity to get creative and put a personal touch on the party of the year.



There’s no better way to celebrate a successful business year than in the company of fellow employees, and Northampton Valley Country Club serves as the premier catering venue in Bucks County to throw a memorable and entertaining holiday party for all to enjoy. To hear more about their options for playing host to a corporate party or other special events, please call 215-352-3067 or visit their website for more information today.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



To know more visit http://www.nvgc.com.