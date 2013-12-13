Northampton Valley Country Club Now Hosting Holiday Weddings Next Winter

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Northampton Valley Country Club is pleased to announce its new winter wedding package available for December, January & February of 2014. For many people, the winter season is synonymous with the holiday season; a special time of year where friends and family gather together to celebrate. The holiday season is also a great time of year to plan your wedding reception, taking advantage of winter promotional deals, Seasonal décor, and guests who are already planning to travel for the holidays. Winter weddings have been gaining popularity in Bucks County, PA and this December has been a joyous month for many brides & grooms at Northampton Valley Country Club. Now offering a complete Winter Wedding Package for available 2014 dates, couples interested in having their wedding or wedding reception at Northampton Valley County Club can call 215-352-3067.



Northampton Valley Country Club is a beautiful venue to host a wedding reception in any season. There are two stunning ballrooms with outdoor and indoor ceremony spaces, surrounded by 127 acres of beautiful Bucks County countryside. The entire property is landscaped and decorated for the corresponding season, making it the perfect background for bridal party pictures and family portraits. The ballrooms are also dressed with seasonal décor, adding a touch of natural romance that can be felt throughout the entire reception.



To honor the winter season, Northampton Valley Country Club is offering several special touches that every holiday wedding should have. In addition to their standard wedding package, 2014 Winter Weddings will also have Complimentary Valet Service, Custom Designed Ice Luge, Colored Napkins or Chair Sashes, and Colored Up Lighting for the entire ballroom. Couples will work with a Catering Event Coordinator at Northampton to plan each detail for their holiday wedding ceremony and reception. The coordinator will help plan everything from the table décor and custom menu, to the best places for wedding portraits and rehearsal dinners. Northampton Valley Country Club has been a winner of the Bride’s Choice Awards, Best of Philly Hot List, and Best of the Knot, to name a few. It is easy to see why Northampton Valley Country Club is one of the best country clubs for weddings in Pennsylvania.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



To know more, visit http://www.nvgc.com.