Northampton Valley Country Club Now Offering Golf Course Weddings for 2014

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Northampton Valley Country Club is now offering weddings for 2014 and beyond set on their beautiful scenic landscape of a golf course. Home to one of the best public golf courses in Bucks County, the grounds offer seemingly endless outdoor space perfect for picturesque summer wedding ceremonies and receptions. Northampton Valley Country Club invites couples to combine the two activities the venue knows best: golf and weddings.



Whether clients are golf fanatics or just enjoy the lush rolling scenery of the Bucks County countryside associated with the golf course, Northampton Valley Country Club provides two beautiful location settings for outdoor weddings. These outdoor areas feature professionally manicured grounds that are home to beds of seasonal flowers, winding pathways, and bodies of water that make guests feel as if they’ve walked into a Norman Rockwell work of art. Couples enjoy taking their wedding portraits against the backdrop of towering trees and breathtaking sunsets. The outdoor spaces at Northampton Valley Country Club are also ideal for pre-reception cocktail hours before heading into either the Crystal Ballroom or the Northampton Ballroom for a dazzling indoor reception.



Northampton Valley Country Club encourages prospective clients to visit the wedding gallery on their website to see some of the many ways in which guests have enjoyed their outdoor weddings.



Golf Outings in Bucks County have never been better. With professional and personalized service, registration setup is easy. Guests will love spending time at the fully stocked pro shop and 19th Hole Bar & Grille during any outing or weekend-long wedding celebration. Northampton Valley Country Club partners with local hotels so the party doesn’t have to stop at “I do.” and guests from anywhere in the country can conveniently enjoy the wedding and the surrounding area.



For more information on golf and weddings at Northampton Valley Country Club, visit them online or call 215-809-2997.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



For more info, visit http://www.nvgc.com.