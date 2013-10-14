Northampton Valley Country Club Now Offering Outdoor Wedding Ceremonies for the Fall

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- As the Fall season approaches, the cool breeze and stunning colors of autumn will bring out the glamour in any fall wedding. Northampton Valley Country Club, a premier wedding venue in Bucks County, PA, is pleased to announce they will now be scheduling outdoor wedding ceremonies this Fall. For those couples that dream of an outdoor wedding with great landscapes and a seasonally decorated gazebo to say those sacred vows, Northampton Valley Country Club is able to provide that and much more. These weddings can have pumpkins and pinecones, as well as bales of hay lining the aisle to add a special touch to the season.



With the ability to customize a wedding and cater to the wishes of the clients, the professional wedding planners will coordinate the décor and display in an effort to make the wedding a memory that lasts a lifetime. The views are spectacular from the private outdoor ceremony area, as guests are surrounded by gardens, flower beds, fountains and, of course, the wonderfully kept grounds and firm green fairways of the golf course.



There are beautiful backdrops that will produce perfect pictures for anyone in the wedding party or any guest who is in attendance. One of the ideal wedding venues in Bucks County, PA, Northampton Valley Country Club will hold the wedding during any time of day. Whether the couple intends to have a morning ceremony or an evening ceremony at sunset, the setting will be decorated at the request of the client. This can include special flowers or designs, as well as candles to light the aisle.



Offering exceptional service, the entire setting, including chairs and decorations, will be organized by the event planners to limit the stress of the couples. Menus and catering packages can be customized for the reception and include foods and beverages of the client’s choice.



Recently engaged couples can schedule a private tour with the wedding planners to get a first-hand look at the grounds and confirm this is the ideal venue to hold a glorious outdoor wedding. For more information about outdoor ceremonies, or to inquire about available dates, please call 215-352-3067 or visit their website today.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



To know more visit http://www.nvgc.com.