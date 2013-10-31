Northampton Valley Country Club Now Offering Private Tours for Engaged Couples to Plan a Wedding

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- It can be a hectic and stressful time when it comes to selecting the location of a wedding. For a dream wedding experience, the setting and surroundings of the venue have to be perfect. In order to ease some stress and help engaged couples in their selection process, Northampton Valley Country Club is now offering private tours of their premises. With the flair and isolated area of the country club, those interested in an inviting atmosphere that all attendees will enjoy for their wedding in Bucks County can find it at Northampton Valley Country Club.



Known for their elegant wedding ceremonies and beautiful receptions, Northampton Valley Country Club offers a full-service package for wedding celebrations. From the ceremony to reception to catering services—with photography and entertainment packages included—couples can get an all-inclusive package that is sure to make any wedding a hit.



When taking a tour of the grounds, couples will notice a gorgeous gazebo for which to say those sacred vows. Accompanied by the wedding planning specialists, everything will be brought up and every question will be answered. As one of the premier Bucks County wedding venues, guests have the opportunity to customize their wedding in the style and personal design they see fit.



Northampton Valley Country Club’s catering menu can be customized as well, whether with certain dishes to reflect the season or a buffet style, so all guests are satisfied. Guests who take the tour will see the two different ball rooms for which couples can hold their receptions, each secluded with their own patio space.



The wedding specialists will walk the guests up the tree-lined driveway into the elegance of the country club and show the backdrops of a beautifully landscaped golf course that will surround the ceremony. With the ability to tailor the ceremony and reception in their own interests, Northampton Valley Country Club is one of the finest locations to hold a wedding in the Greater Philadelphia area.



The customer service provided by the professionals will make any couple feel confident if they elect to host their wedding with Northampton Valley Country Club. For more information about the wedding venue or to schedule a free tour to make the final decision, please call 215-352-3067 today.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



To know more visit http://www.nvgc.com.