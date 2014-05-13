Northampton Valley Country Club Now Offering Special for Monday to Thursday Weddings Planned This May

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The professionals from Northampton Valley Country Club are eager to announce that they are now offering a special on Monday to Thursday weddings that are planned in May 2014. When couples opt for a Monday through Thursday wedding anytime of the year with Northampton Valley Country Club, it will only be $65 per guest, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Couples who are looking for a gorgeous wedding venue in Bucks County, PA, that is offering discounted weddings will also be pleased with all of the amenities and services that are available when booking a Monday to Thursday wedding at Northampton Valley Country Club.



Many wedding receptions in Bucks County have been held both inside and outside of Northampton Valley Country Club. What’s great about Northampton is that they not only have one ballroom, but two—the Crystal Ballroom and the Northampton Ballroom. Ideal for bigger weddings, the Crystal Ballroom will give newlyweds and their guests a chance to enjoy the occasion with spectacular views of Northampton’s golf course. Great for more intimate and smaller weddings, the Northampton Ballroom will leave guests in awe as they dance the night away under a ceiling ornamented with dazzling chandeliers.



The professionals from Northampton Valley Country Club would like couples to know that their weekday weddings may be more cost-effective for those couples that are just starting out, or are paying for the wedding themselves. They would also like to mention that weekday receptions are also a nice option for couples who are interested in renewing their vows with a second wedding celebration. One of the most important things that they would not like couples to forget is to make sure that their guests are able to attend. While Monday to Thursday weddings may be more appealing because they are cost-effective, it is also important to ensure that key members and friends of the couples’ family are able to attend. To hear more about planning a Monday to Thursday wedding at Northampton Valley please visit them online, or give their wedding planners a call at 215-809-2997.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



For more info, visit http://www.nvgc.com.