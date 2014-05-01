Northampton Valley Country Club Now Offering Unique & Personalized Wedding Planning Services

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Northampton Valley Country Club continues to provide Bucks County with more unique and personalized wedding planning services than any other venue in the region. Married couples-to-be have so many tools at their disposal in this day and age to help them come up with wedding ideas. While clients may want to lift a Star Trek wedding cake from sites like Pinterest, an original, standout wedding is important to every couple. A local staple for events of all kinds, Northampton Valley Country Club offers a variety of settings for outdoor wedding ceremonies in Bucks County, PA.



The experienced wedding planners at Northampton Valley Country Club strive to craft each wedding according to the personal taste and style of the bride and groom. Who wants a cookie cutter wedding these days? The venue invites lovers tying the knot to show their creativity and work with event specialists to design the wedding of their dreams. Planners are extremely flexible regarding changes to the menu, décor, room setup, and any other specifications.



Northampton Valley Country Club offers superior customer service. Sales teams and event planners are present throughout the planning process and will even show up on the big day to ensure that every detail is in place. Not every venue can say this. Choose a company that takes a personal interest (but not a Pinterest) in their clients and makes each wedding reception in Bucks County, PA one to remember.



To learn more about what’s possible with wedding ceremonies and receptions at Northampton Valley Country Club visit them online or call 215-809-2997.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



For more info, visit http://www.nvgc.com.