Northampton Valley Country Club Now Planning Customized Weddings

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Weddings are a great way to bring together two families for one unforgettable night. For years brides and grooms have tried to create a unique atmosphere where both families can see the newlyweds together for the first time while throwing the best party possible. The greatest way to make the night special is to personalize it into an event that is memorable for both the newlyweds and their guests. Northampton Valley Country Club is pleased to announce they are now available to plan and execute a customized wedding. Brides have the option to make the most memorable day of their lives unique and tailored toward specific interests, with themes and live music.



Northampton Valley Country Club is one of the wedding venues in Bucks County PA that allows brides and grooms to customize their special day to their hearts content. With pages of amazing and affordable upgrades, there are few wedding venues in Bucks County that offer as much as Northampton Valley Country Club. Great extra touches like a Mac and Cheese station or chilled raw bar tell guests a lot about the guests of honor’s favorite foods, and a simple addition like a chair sash or uplighting speaks to the color theme that was chosen.



With so many personalities and unique traits, it is essential that brides and grooms are able to create a night that shows their true colors. When looking for a wedding venue that is able to tailor to their guests’ specific needs, there is no reason to overlook Northampton Valley Country Club. Flexibility is key in planning, not only to allow for adding personal touches, but to make the planning process stress free. Of the many wedding venues in Bucks County, Northampton Valley Country Club will always allow a bride to tweak their package in a way that best suits their needs.



The professionals offer exceptional service, both in the location and the look of the ballrooms, with neutral tones ensuring each brides colors will be the focal point of the night. Call Northampton Valley Club at 215-809-2997 today to start planning that special and unique night.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



To know more visit http://www.nvgc.com.