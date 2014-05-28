Northampton Valley Country Club Now Planning Golf Outings for Summer 2014

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The professionals from Northampton Valley Country Club are now planning golf outings for summer 2014. Businesses and charities that are interested in planning their golf outings in Bucks County this summer will be pleased with the amenities and services that Northampton Valley Country Club offers over many of the golf courses in the area, along with being a challenging 18-hole course in the scenic countryside.



Northampton Valley Country Club’s golf event planning professionals are committed to working towards meeting an organization’s goals and needs for their event. Also, in order to guarantee that Northampton is able to accommodate the full extent of the organization’s needs for the golf outing, they highly suggest giving their event planners enough time to guarantee that the venue is available. With enough advanced notice, there is a stronger chance that the venue will be able to accommodate the events needs as spots tend to fill up quickly.



Those who either plan or attend a golf outing at Northampton Valley Country Club will have access to the entire venue from the start of the event, all the way until the end. Those planning the golf outing also have the chance to select from a variety of food packages that go along with the outing, whether it’s a competitive tournament or a friendly outing for charity. In all, there are many amenities and options for people to choose from when planning their golf outing at Northampton Valley.



Northampton Valley Country Club also serves as a public golf course in Bucks County, and those interested in enjoying a round of golf in the beautiful scenic countryside of Bucks County can check out their website for tee times and rates.



The professionals from Northampton Valley Country Club are experts at planning events whether they are weddings, golf outings, awards ceremonies, or any other type of event. As one of Bucks County’s oldest and most well-known golf courses, Northampton Valley Country Club has everything needed to make any golf outing a success. To hear more give them a call at 215-809-2997 or visit their website for more information.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



For more info, visit http://www.nvgc.com.