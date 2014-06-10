Northampton Valley Country Club Now Planning Themed Weddings for Summer 2015

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Executing a certain theme for a Philadelphia or Bucks County wedding ceremony can be stressful for a couple that doesn’t have any guidance. While it may seem simple enough to have a theme in mind, the thing a couple should consider before planning a themed wedding is whether or not the theme can work, and if the place they are planning to have their wedding at will be able to execute the theme properly. As an all-inclusive event venue, the wedding planners at Northampton Valley Country Club know what it takes to plan the perfect themed wedding, and are happy to announce that they are now taking clients who are eager to get their summer 2015 themed wedding planned.



No stones will be left unturned for when it comes to planning a themed wedding at Northampton Valley Country Club. In fact, the thing that sets Northampton Valley Country Club apart from many other wedding venues in Bucks County is that they are focused on being an all-inclusive event venue. For example, with a couples theme in mind, they can even help the undecided bride select the ideal dress for the wedding’s theme. It doesn’t matter if a couple is looking for a traditional Cinderella inspired wedding, or one that is planned for outdoors so that the newlyweds and their guests are dining and dancing amongst the stars, the wedding planners at Northampton will help bring any idea for a themed wedding to fruition. They can even have certain themed cuisines available for the cocktail hour and dinner as well.



These days, more and more couples are planning weddings that are a reflection of who they are as individuals and also a couple. The professionals at Northampton Valley Country Club realize how important it is to meet the individual needs of their clients and will do everything they can to give the couple and their guests an unforgettable experience. To hear more about their wedding planning services please visit them online, or give them a call at 215-809-2997.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



For more info, visit http://www.northamptonvalleycountryclub.com.