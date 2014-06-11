Northampton Valley Country Club Offering New Golf Specials

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Northampton Valley Country Club, home to one of the largest and most pristine golf courses in Bucks County, PA, is offering new golf specials that can be viewed on the “Golf Specials” page of their website. One of their current specials includes a Monday to Thursday offer where patrons can golf for a low price of $35 that also includes a cart. This Monday to Thursday special is only available for golfers who arrive and are ready to go between 6:06AM and 6:54AM.



Any amateur or professional golfer will feel right at home on Northampton Valley Country Club’s golf terrain. In fact, the game of golf has been played at the Country Club since it opened over fifty years ago. While the Country Club also offers annual, senior, and junior memberships, it is also a public golf course in Bucks County that plays host to many charity golf outings for a wide variety of organizations. Companies can also feel free to contact the professionals at Northampton to coordinate their next business golf outing whether the purpose of it is to be for team-building, or to have a meeting with current or potential clients.



The professionals at Northampton Valley Country Club know what it takes to help any organization plan their next golf outing. Their course is also great for both beginners and seasoned golfers. With many amenities available, including Northampton’s own “19th Hole Sports Bar & Grill” where golfers can either get refreshments before, during or after their round, golfers will be planning their next visit even before their current one has ended. Northampton also offers practice facilities where beginners, amateurs and professional golfers can work on their golf skills.



To see all of the latest golf specials Northampton Valley Country Club is offering please visit their website, or give them a call at 215-809-2997 for more information and to speak with someone in the golf pro shop.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



For more info, visit http://www.northamptonvalleycountryclub.com/.