Northampton Valley Country Club Offers Ideal Outside Wedding Venues In Bucks County, PA

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Northampton Valley Country Club is one of the ideal wedding locations for an unforgettable wedding reception and outdoor ceremony in Pennsylvania. This place provides a one of a kind wedding site to host for indoor and outdoor Bucks County Weddings. They are one of the most well recognized wedding reception sites in Bucks County and the surrounding Philadelphia area.



Spokesperson of Northampton Valley Country Club stated, “We are glad to offer the Best Wedding Venues Bucks County PA, where business and enjoyment go together. Our convenient banquet location, combined with outstanding service and fine cuisine, offers you an exceptional opportunity to impress clients, launch creative business strategies, raise funds for your association, encourage team building, and celebrate the holidays. Our experienced banquet coordinators can assist you with all of your planning needs from audiovisual equipment to menu planning. At Northampton Valley Country Club, comfort and style transform standard Bucks County Weddings and other corporate events into innovative and exciting events.”



As one approaches the country club you will drive down the famous tree-lined path, which opens up the view of their beautifully landscaped grounds to see why they have the Best Wedding Venues in Bucks County, PA. The breathtaking views, sophisticated elegance and inviting warmth will provide clients with a truly elegant setting and a wedding day to cherish forever. Northampton Valley Country Club is unique from other wedding locations in Philadelphia and Bucks County because they offer two diverse outdoor wedding ceremony areas, and two well-dressed reception venues. The Crystal Ballroom offers an elegant, traditional feel, while the Northampton Ballroom has a chic, sophisticated, urban vibe.



Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963. They are celebrating its 47th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to reserve this lovely venue for a memorable celebration such as an outdoor Bucks County Wedding, reception ceremony, indoor wedding ceremony, bar mitzvah, corporate events and special events of all kinds.



