Northampton Valley Country Club Provides Ideal Location for Events and Fundraisers

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Fundraiser Event Banquet Rooms in Bucks County



Northampton Valley Country Club is an ideal location for any corporate event or fundraiser. They offer the best Fundraiser Event Banquet Rooms in Bucks County for either your next company picnic or even dinner. Whether your event is for fun or functionality, NVGC’s Fundraiser Halls in Bucks County is a great place to have it.



Located in beautiful Bucks County, Pennsylvania, those who are looking to have their next holiday celebration or corporate event can enjoy the gorgeous 127 acres NVGC has to offer. Their Fundraiser Event Banquet Rooms in Pennsylvania have a wide array of choices to select from for either a gala or seminar.



The NVGC spokesperson stated, “Our goal is provide the greatest experience for all of our customers no matter what the occasion may be. With a full-service kitchen on the premise you have the option to personalize your menus for your event. We want to make this a night you will always remember without having to worry about any details whatsoever.”



Depending on the type of event whether it is for meetings, team building, you name it NVGC is an ideal picnic venue in Richboro, PA for any occasion. Our banquet halls are equipped with all your event needs such as microphones, podiums, Internet access, etc. The staff at NVGC will accommodate any request.



Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963. They will be celebrating their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to reserve this lovely venue for a memorable celebration such as an outdoor Bucks County Wedding, reception ceremony, indoor wedding ceremony, bar mitzvah, corporate events and special events of all kinds.



To know more visit http://www.nvgc.com