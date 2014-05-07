Northampton Valley Country Club Set to Host 2nd Annual Knights of Columbus 15478 Golf Outing This May

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Northampton Valley Country Club is pleased to announce that they are set to host the second annual Knights of Columbus Council 15478 golf outing on Tuesday May 13, 2014. As a premier event venue and home to one of the largest golf courses in Bucks County, PA, those who attend this event should expect a great day filled with networking, fun, and entertainment.



The golf outing will begin promptly at 11:00 AM with sign in on site at the scenic Northampton Valley Country Club. Following sign in, those in attendance will have the chance to enjoy a delicious lunch at 11:30AM followed by tee time at 12:30PM. Dinner will be served immediately following the end of the rounds.



It is $125 per golfer, and that ticket includes a cart, greens fee, gifts, lunch, dinner, as well as beer and soda with dinner. Those interested in attending just the dinner event can buy a single dinner ticket for $50. Last but not least, hole sponsorships are available for $150 for businesses or individuals that are unable to make the event. All checks can be made payable to the Knights of Columbus Council 15481, and mailed to them at 56 Tulip Road, Holland, PA 18966.



When looking to host a charity event at a golf course in the Philadelphia area, Northampton Valley Country Club offers both a challenging course as well as a pristine environment in the beautiful countryside of Bucks County. Golf outings can be scheduled at Northampton Valley Country Club anytime of the year, and there are also many packages and amenities that the country club has to offer. To hear more about the Knights of Columbus Council 15478 golf outing, or to learn more about how to schedule an event please visit Northampton Valley Country Club online, or give them a call at 215-809-2997.



About Northampton Valley Country Club

Northampton Valley Country Club was founded in 1963, making this their 50th year with steady ownership by the Sklar family. Northampton Valley Country Club invites all the members and clients to enjoy golf outings, leagues and packages at their beautiful Bucks County location. They invite all members to take part in their both public and semi-private course. Northampton Valley Country Club is open to all surrounding residents, businesses and families.



For more info, visit http://www.nvgc.com.