Northbooks Releases Ken Nix's "the Cobra Hold: Alaska Tough

The book is a memoir by Ken Nix of his life of growing up in a small mining town in rural Alabama during the depression with multiple health problems and because of his thick glasses, frail appearance, and meek demeanor was tormented by every bully that came along.



About the age of ten, an uncle in the Navy was home from the war on leave, took him under his wing, and taught him to stand up for himself and not to be afraid of anyone. One thing he taught was a wrestling move called The Cobra Hold. This encounter with his uncle changed the boy for the rest of his life. He grew up not to be afraid of anyone or anything, and at the age of 14 moves to Alaska and starts a completely new life and adventures.



During the next 50 years, he pretty well accomplishes all the dreams he ever had, such as becoming a bush pilot, a successful businessman, and many others.



The book contains many stories of Alaska air crashes, emergencies at sea, tragic loss of friends, being buried alive in a trench, and many very funny tales.



"Going back to the time my Uncle Gene taught me self-defense and self-confidence, I used the cobra hold in many aspects of my life. My battles were not always in the physical sense but more of a tenacious grip. The dictionary defines tenacious as one not readily letting go of an object, position, or principle. That also defines me," Nix explains.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



"We have thoroughly enjoyed reading your book, "The Cobra Hold." What an interesting and eventful life you have led. I would read a few chapters and put the book down. When I would return to continue reading, I would find Martha engrossed in the book," says Robert from Alabama.



Another reader, Sammy A., was equally impressed. She said, "I love the book, easy reading and some parts were so funny I would laugh out loud. When I finished the book, I only wished there was more."



Published by Northbooks, "The Cobra Hold" is currently distributed through Ingram, the world's largest book distributor and is available in print from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading retailers nation- wide.



About

The author lives in Guntersville, AL.