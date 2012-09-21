NorthCarolinaCableTV.net Connects Consumers to the Top Cable Providers in North Carolina

Greenville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- North Carolina residents have plenty of options when it comes to choosing a cable television provider. Each provider has unique traits that appeal to a certain set of customers. Some customers might appreciate having dozens of HD channels at an affordable price, while others are happy with a standard-definition channel package.



One website, NorthCarolinaCableTV.net, has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping North Carolina residents discover the best cable providers in the state. NorthCarolinaCableTV.net provides detailed descriptions of North Carolina’s most popular cable TV services. The website covers major nationwide companies like Time Warner Cable, Cox, Xfinity, and others.



Visitors can use the site to learn relevant information about each provider. Once visitors have learned more about the various cable providers in North Carolina, they can call a number listed on the NorthCarolinaCableTV.net website to set up cable services as soon as possible or connect directly via the site. A spokesperson for the website explained what visitors can expect when calling the website’s phone number:



“Our toll-free phone number allows visitors to quickly and easily find the best cable service provider in their region. Our customer service representatives will work hard to connect callers with a cable service provider that matches their needs and interests, and our goal is to provide callers with the TV service they need as quickly as possible.”



To contact NorthCarolinaCableTV.net’s hotline, call 866-678-2914. Callers only need to know their zip code in order to begin the cable ordering process.



One of the most popular cable service providers in the state tends to be Time Warner Cable NC. As a result, the NorthCarolinaCableTV.net website features a particularly detailed description about the services offered by that company, including what customers of Time Warner Cable Charlotte can expect from their provider.



Along with featuring detailed descriptions of each cable service provider, the front page of the NorthCarolinaCableTV.net website describes exactly how customers can hook up television services at their household. This information seeks to help those who are moving into a new house for the first time.



Those who are interested in staying up-to-date on the latest news in the North Carolina cable industry can browse the NorthCarolinaCableTV.net blog for more information. The blog features regularly updated news stories about a variety of topics. One article discusses the recently released cable services of Google Fiber, for example, while another article celebrates the 100th episode of Weeds. Other articles focus on topics specific to North Carolina, like a recent upgrade that Comcast made to their service that doubled speeds across the board.



Whether learning about cable providers or ready to sign up for cable as soon as possible, NorthCarolinaCableTV.net wants to help North Carolina residents connect with cable TV services that match their unique needs.



About NorthCarolinaCableTV.net

NorthCarolinaCableTV.net features information about all major cable providers in the state of North Carolina. The website also includes news, reviews, and features about topics related to North Carolina’s cable industry. For more information, please visit: http://northcarolinacabletv.net