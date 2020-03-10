Northeast Appliance Sales & Service Named Runner-Up in Most Professional Servicer Contest at 2020 ASTI

Monroe, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- The United Appliance Servicers Association's Most Professional Servicer award is the most coveted professional award in the appliance repair industry. The competition is highly competitive drawing more than 100 contest entries every year.



Northeast Appliance Sales & Service received Runner-up in the 1-2 Technician category. Nominees were judged on the presentation of their company, including technician uniform, service vehicle, company logo, and web presence.



"We're honored to have been chosen as one of the most professional companies in our industry," says Jeffrey Watson.



The ASTI is hosted by the United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA). It is the largest event of its kind, drawing more than 1,000 appliance repair professionals annually. Participants from around the US and Canada gather for classes in business management, marketing, and appliance technology.



Event attendees receive valuable training from top appliance manufacturers including Samsung, Bosch, Dacor, Sub-Zero, Wolf, GE, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Liebherr, Bertazzoni, True and LG. During the event, manufacturers provide technical training on the latest in technology and repair trends, making the ASTI one of the most important events for appliance repair technicians nationwide.



To learn more about Northeast Appliance Sales & Service and their service, visit NelaApplianceRepair.com.



About Northeast Appliance Sales & Service

Northeast Appliance Repair is a family-owned and operated company, proudly serving Monroe, LA and the surrounding area. We're able to apply our deep mechanical knowledge to the highly technical and sophisticated appliances available today.



We service all major home appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, ovens, washers, and dryers. We work on many popular brands, such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, LG, Samsung, Maytag, GE, Frigidaire, and others. When you're appliance breaks, you can even request service online with Northeast Appliance.